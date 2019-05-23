Picture of the Day: Fun for a day

Robert Ruppert submitted the following photo and note: “A 1973 Cessna A150L Aerobat having a day of sport flying out of Blairstown Airport (1N7) in New Jersey, by owner Bob Ruppert.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.