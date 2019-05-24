New locations for Duncan satellite avionics shops

Two Of Duncan Aviation’s Satellite Avionics Shops have moved, one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast.

The East Coast shop formerly located at the airport in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has moved to a more spacious hangar owned by Clay Lacy Aviation at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford, Connecticut.

On the West Coast, the Sacramento Satellite Avionics Shop has moved about 300 yards to its new location in a new, 30,000-square-foot hangar owned by Sacramento Jet Center.