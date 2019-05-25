KRZL Aviation Career Day attracts 1,200 students

Jasper County Airport (KRZL) in Rensselaer, Indiana, hosted its third annual Aviation Career Day and Open House May 10, 2019.

According to Ray Seif, airport manager, the event attracted around 1,200 students, as well as their parents, teachers, school administrators, volunteers, and community members.

“While exploring multiple aviation static displays and hearing from over three dozen industry professionals, event-goers learned about aviation while having fun,” he said.

















“Aviation Career Day is part of Jasper County Airport’s multi-pronged Aviation Education Initiative focusing on community outreach and introducing the next generation to aviation careers they may not otherwise consider,” he said.

“The time has come for us to stop complaining about the pilot/mechanic shortage and to do something meaningful about it,” he added. “If we are not part of the solution, then we become part of the problem.”