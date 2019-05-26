Picture of the Day: A quiet morning on Moosehead Lake

Michael Lessard submitted the following photo and note: “As I woke up to start making coffee aboard my boat on a cool September morning in Greenville, Maine, I spotted this seaplane peeking out through the morning fog. In a few hours the fog will burn off and this airplane will be warming up for the day’s competitions at the International Seaplane Fly-in.”

