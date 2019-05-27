General Aviation News

Cutter Aviation expands Piper sales territory

by Leave a Comment

Cutter Aviation has expanded its Piper Aircraft sales territory to include the states of Arizona and New Mexico.

Piper Pilot 100

Continuing a relationship that spans for more than two decades, first as a sales and service center for Piper Aircraft in Texas and later in Southern California and Hawaii, Cutter Aviation now provides sales and maintenance in New Mexico, where the company was founded, and Arizona, home of Cutter Aviation’s corporate headquarters.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners