Cutter Aviation expands Piper sales territory

Cutter Aviation has expanded its Piper Aircraft sales territory to include the states of Arizona and New Mexico.
Continuing a relationship that spans for more than two decades, first as a sales and service center for Piper Aircraft in Texas and later in Southern California and Hawaii, Cutter Aviation now provides sales and maintenance in New Mexico, where the company was founded, and Arizona, home of Cutter Aviation’s corporate headquarters.
