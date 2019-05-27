Picture of the Day: BUFF in the sun

Dave Cohen submitted the following photo and note: “A B-52D Stratofortress at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. This BUFF had previously been flown by the 306th Bomb Wing at McCoy AFB (which is now Orlando International Airport (KMCO) in Florida).”

