The Pilot’s Manual: Airline Transport Pilot published

Just released is the latest textbook in The Pilot’s Manual Series, Airline Transport Pilot, which covers the technical areas of becoming an airline pilot and highlights what it means to be an aviation professional.

This book covers all the topics required by the Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP-CTP), according to officials with ASA. The authors provide practical advice on topics pertinent to a newly-hired airline pilot, including aerodynamics with a focus on high altitude operations, stall prevention and recovery, safety culture, and more.

The Pilot’s Manual: Airline Transport Pilot can be used in academic environments and advanced jet transition training courses to help pilots transition to the airlines, ASA officials note. Review questions conclude each chapter.

The ATP Syllabus, available only as an eBook, is the companion curriculum to this new textbook, providing a flight and ground training course for ATP applicants that complies with the FAA ATP-CTP requirements, as detailed in Advisory Circular 61-138.

The hardcover book is priced at $49.95, while the eBook is available for $44.95. A bundle with the hardback book and eBook is $59.95. The syllabus is $19.95.