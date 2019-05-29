General Aviation News

AirVenture Cup registration nears

Pilots interested in participating in the 22nd annual AirVenture Cup race on July 21, 2019, from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Wausau, Wisconsin, have until June 1 to register.

The independently organized event is open to all levels of pilots and aircraft. The AirVenture Cup is a timed cross-country race with a multitude of aircraft categories.

Nearly all contestants continue on to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh after completing the race, parking in a designated AirVenture Cup corral at the center of the Oshkosh flightline.

Along with the July 21 race, there are a number of activities for competitors prior to flying, including a Friday night welcome reception on July 19 and an airport open house at Mount Vernon on July 20.

Complete information is available at the AirVenture Cup website.

