AirVenture Cup registration nears

Pilots interested in participating in the 22nd annual AirVenture Cup race on July 21, 2019, from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Wausau, Wisconsin, have until June 1 to register.
The independently organized event is open to all levels of pilots and aircraft. The AirVenture Cup is a timed cross-country race with a multitude of aircraft categories.
Nearly all contestants continue on to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh after completing the race, parking in a designated AirVenture Cup corral at the center of the Oshkosh flightline.
Along with the July 21 race, there are a number of activities for competitors prior to flying, including a Friday night welcome reception on July 19 and an airport open house at Mount Vernon on July 20.
Complete information is available at the AirVenture Cup website.
