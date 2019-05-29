Clay Lacy at KOXC awarded repair station certification

The FAA has granted Part 145 repair station certification to the Clay Lacy Aviation aircraft maintenance facility at Waterbury-Oxford Airport (KOXC) in Oxford, Connecticut.

The Clay Lacy hangar at KOXC.

Serving New York and the northeastern U.S., the 65,000-square-foot facility is staffed by factory-trained technicians on Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Cessna, Embraer, and Hawker airframes, according to Clay Lacy Aviation officials.

It is the third Clay Lacy FAA Part 145 repair station, joining existing locations at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles and McClellan-Palomar Airport near San Diego.