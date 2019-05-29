Garmin autopilot approved for Cessna 208

Garmin has received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for the GFC 600 autopilot in the Cessna 208/208B (with and without floats).

The GFC 600 is designed as a standalone autopilot that integrates with the G500 TXi/G600 TXi and G500/G600 glass flight displays, Garmin navigators, as well as a variety of third-party flight displays, instruments and navigation sources, according to company officials.

The self-contained autopilot controller incorporates a built-in control wheel that provides adjustment of aircraft pitch, airspeed and vertical speed modes. When the level button is selected, the aircraft automatically returns to straight-and-level flight.

As a standard feature, pilots receive Garmin ESP with the GFC 600 autopilot, which works to assist the pilot in maintaining the aircraft in a stable flight condition. ESP functions independently of the autopilot and works in the background to help pilots avoid inadvertent flight attitudes or bank angles and provide airspeed protection while the pilot is hand-flying the aircraft, Garmin officials said.

The GFC 600 autopilot for the Cessna 208/208B is available immediately for a suggested retail price starting at $31,995.