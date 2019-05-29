Picture of the Day: Born to fly

Trent Palm submitted the following photo and note: “Sun setting in the backdrop in western North Dakota as we are ready to take to the sky. Sunset flight with myself and my wife out of Mandan, N.D. (Y19) with our family 1969 Cherokee 6 300. It’s the family traveler.”





