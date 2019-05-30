Homebuilts area enhanced for AirVenture 2019

The introduction of a new, more centrally located exhibitor area, a new Homebuilts in Review area, and additional homebuilt parking highlight some of the enhancements made to the Homebuilts area ahead of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

The largest event in aviation in the United States is slated for July 22-28 at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Wisconsin.

Formerly known as the North Aircraft Display, the renamed Homebuilt Aircraft Display is located directly east of the forums buildings, in the space that used to be occupied by the Federal Pavilion. This space will be home to kit manufacturers and related companies exhibiting the newest in homebuilding offerings, according to Experimental Aircraft Association officials.

Just north of the Homebuilt Aircraft Display area is the new Homebuilts in Review area. As part of the extensive changes to the grounds, Eide Road has been straightened so it will function as a thoroughfare through the entire Homebuilts area, officials explain. Additionally, the space formerly used for vendor exhibition has been converted to serve as additional homebuilt parking.

Sebastien Heintz, president and CEO of Zenith Aircraft Company, said the changes will help make the entire homebuilding area more visible to AirVenture attendees.

“To me, the big advantage of the revamped Homebuilts area is that it formalizes and consolidates homebuilt aircraft in one specified area, which makes it easier for visitors to find,” Sebastien said.

EAA Director of Chapters and Homebuilts Charlie Becker said the changes are designed to create a cohesive campus in the Homebuilts area.

“By shifting the kit manufacturer and vendor area south, we’ve created a hub for homebuilt and tied together forums, vendors, Homebuilts in Review, and all of the other homebuilt aspects at Oshkosh,” Charlie said. “These impactful changes to the grounds will improve the experience for everybody in the Homebuilts area, including additional aircraft parking.”