Newest version of Aero Charting includes user-defined waypoints, flight track recorder

Eagle Cap Software has released Aero Charting version 1.2. The free download includes user-defined waypoints, graphical route creation, and a flight track recorder.

According to company officials, user-defined waypoints let pilots save their favorite locations on the map for sightseeing, turns around a point, or their next cross-country flight.

Drag and drop route creation and editing allows the pilot to tap on a favorite airport, navaid, or user-defined waypoint to build routes on the map. In addition, route edits are made by dragging the route line to any airport, navaid, or user defined waypoint with the help of a magnifying glass, officials note.

The new enroute flight track recorder tracks the actual flight path of the aircraft and will save and display it after the flight to help improve ground reference maneuvers or see how well that instrument approach was flown.

The Aero Charting app is a free download, available only for the iPad. Optional chart coverage pricing includes: