Alsim 172 sim gets FAA approval

The FAA has approved the Alsim AL172 simulator as an Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD).

The AL172 is an exact replica of a Cessna 172SP Skyhawk NAV III aircraft equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite, according to Alsim officials.

Since its launch in late 2017, the AL172 has been delivered and certified to universities and flight training organizations around the world, company officials note.

In the United States, Alsim’s AL172 is operated by Cirrus Aviation and Paragon Flight Training, which are both Liberty University flight training affiliates. Kent State University ordered two AL172s to be installed in August 2019 at its new FedEx sponsored Aeronautics Academic Center.

“Having the AATD approval for the AL172 now means student pilots in America can log respectively up to 20 hours and 50 towards their instrument rating and CPL certificate,” said Mickael Herard, Product Manager and head of the Alsim Certification Team. “The AL172 is built to FTD Level 5 specifications, which allows for more tasks to be completed in the simulator, such as certain proficiency checks.”

ALSIM has been developing and manufacturing FAA and EASA certified flight simulators since 1994. The company has more than 350 certified flight devices installed with 250 clients worldwide.