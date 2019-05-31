Latest FIS-B weather products added to Garmin’s GTN 650/750

Garmin has unveiled several features in the GTN 650/750 series touchscreen navigators.

With the latest software update and a compatible ADS-B In receiver, pilots can now view new FIS-B weather products on the GTN.

Also, when the GTN 650/750 is paired with a G3X Touch flight display in experimental/amateur-built aircraft, pilots have the option to edit VFR flight plan information from the G3X Touch, according to company officials.

FIS-B Lightning.

These features and more are available immediately from Garmin Authorized Dealers for hundreds of aircraft makes and models. This upgrade is available from Garmin at no charge. A dealer installation charge may apply.

New FIS-B weather product support

When paired with a compatible ADS-B In product, such as the GTX 345 or GDL 88, pilots can access the latest FIS-B weather products on the moving map alongside flight plan information and dedicated weather pages within the GTN 650/750.

FIS-B icing.

These new weather products include lightning, cloud tops, turbulence, icing (current and forecasted), graphical AIRMETs, and center weather advisories (CWA).

This adds to the number of Garmin products that already support these new weather products, including Garmin Pilot on Apple mobile devices, G3X Touch, and the aera 660 aviation portable, company officials note.

G3X Touch flight plan editing

Pilots who have a GTN 650/750 installed alongside a G3X Touch flight display in an experimental/amateur-built aircraft now have additional flight planning and editing options. VFR flight plans can now be completed on the G3X Touch display, and then automatically synced to the GTN for added convenience.

Additional features

The GTN 650/750 now displays a selected altitude intercept arc on the moving map when it’s installed with a Garmin primary flight display (PFD) such as the G500 TXi/G600 TXi, G500/G600 or G3X Touch. When pilots input a preselected altitude on the PFD, the selected altitude arc will populate on the map page to indicate where the aircraft will arrive at that particular altitude.

Altitude intercept arc.

For customers with SiriusXM aviation weather, pilots have the option to alternate between base reflectivity and composite reflectivity NEXRAD weather radar imagery.

Pilots operating into airports that are not served by SBAS can now receive advisory vertical guidance (LNAV+V) while flying LNAV approaches with the GTN 650/750.

When SiriusXM aviation weather or FIS-B weather cannot be displayed on the GTN 650/750, the “no coverage” area of weather is transparent so pilots can still view airports, basemap information, and more.