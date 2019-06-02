Picture of the Day: Looking forward to Oshkosh

Bob Hayes submitted the following photo and note: “Archer N6063H after a day of flying, tied down and campsite set up at Oshkosh. Looking forward to 2019.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is set for July 22-28 at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Wisconsin.

