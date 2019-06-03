Flight Training Experience Survey now open

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s (AOPA’s) annual survey of flight training experiences is now open.

Anyone who has taken flight training, including recurrent training, within the past 12 months can weigh in and share their experience. The survey closes July 31, 2019.

From new student pilots to high-timers working on advanced ratings, survey participants help AOPA identify and bestow recognition on the flight schools and flight instructors who excel in their field.

The information collected by the survey also allows the identification and monitoring of trends that are emerging within the flight training industry, according to AOPA officials.

The 2019 AOPA Flight Training Experience Survey has been streamlined to make it quicker and easier to complete, official adds.

Feedback from survey also can be used to generate report cards for schools and instructors, summarizing their clients’ assessments. This helps flight-training professionals understand where they are hitting the mark and where there may be room for improvement, AOPA officials said.

Survey results are used to select winners of the Flight Training Experience Awards, which will be presented during the Redbird Migration, Oct. 15-17 in Englewood, Colorado.

Awards will be given to the best flight school and the best flight instructor in six regions, including the Northwest Mountain, Western Pacific, Great Lakes, Central Southwest, Southern, and Eastern regions.

To be eligible, a flight school or instructor must have received at least five valid entries submitted by clients through the Flight Training Experience Survey and must achieve the top overall score from survey results for their region and category.

A national winner will be selected from among the six regional flight school and flight instructor award recipients. Regional winners will receive a Zulu 3 headset, compliments of Lightspeed.

Flight schools and flight instructors who receive at least five independent reviews and consistently earn superior ratings from their customers in the service areas shown by AOPA’s research to be the most valued by their clients — educational quality, customer focus, information sharing, and community — will be honored with Distinguished Flight School and Instructor awards.

Survey participants can also choose to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of the 11 prizes.

Take the survey here.