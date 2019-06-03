Last chance to register online for FlightSimExpo

ORLANDO – Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 4, for FlightSimExpo. Starting June 5, prices will increase, organizers note.

Online registration is $80, and includes two-day tradeshow floor access, panels and seminars, a conference bag, drinks and appetizers, and a six-month membership with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). The event also offers an FAA WINGS – Pilot Proficiency Program seminar hosted by the Orlando FAAST Program Manager.

More than 1,000 attendees and 60 exhibitors are expected to attend the expo at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld on June 7-9, 2019, according to organizers.

Beginning June 5, unregistered attendees will be able to sign up at FlightSimExpo.com for on-site registration. Attendees will also be able to register on-site.

Can’t attend in person? This year, all Saturday and Sunday seminars will be livestreamed and recorded, courtesy of Gleim Aviation. You can watch it online, for free, at FSElite.net/fsexpo19.

In addition to livestreams from each of the seminar rooms, FSElite’s FSExpo Hub also includes content from the event floor and on-site interviews. Following FlightSimExpo, seminar videos will be published on the FlightSimExpo YouTube channel.