Picture of the Day: That’s All Brother

Jim Roberts submitted the following photo and note: “Early morning engine run for “That’s All Brother,” the lead “Pathfinder” C-47 for the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944. Photo was taken at SUN ‘n FUN 2019.

“This aircraft, operated by the Commemorative Air Force, will once again drop paratroopers over Normandy as part of the D-Day 75th anniversary observance in June 2019.”

