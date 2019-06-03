Sporty’s introduces aviation weather course

New from Sporty’s is Aviation Weather – A Pilot’s Guide, a course that will give pilots the confidence to analyze and manage weather, according to officials.

With more than four and a half hours of tips for all pilots, this course gives both the basics of weather safety and pro tips on avoiding in-flight hazards, officials noted.

“Weather is a constant challenge for pilots, no matter how many hours you’ve logged or what aircraft you’re flying,” says Sporty’s Vice President Eric Radtke. “Fortunately, with the right equipment and good training, weather can be safely managed.”

The course includes all weather topics important to pilots, ranging from how to read clouds to decoding METARs and TAFs, from weather tools such as the Graphical Forecast for Aviation to thunderstorm forecast products, and more.

Aviation Weather is hosted by meteorologist Scott Dimmich who is also a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist; Matt Guthmiller, the youngest pilot to fly around the world solo, who provides in-flight tips; and Rob Reider, an Emmy-award winning air show announcer and multi-thousand hour instrument-rated pilot.

Matt Guthmiller

According to Sporty’s officials, Aviation Weather goes beyond the textbook with real world tips and technique. The course demonstrates how to use the forecast tools available in ForeFlight and the HD video including animations brings aviation weather to life and puts you right in the cockpit.

Price is $99.95, which includes access to all formats: Online, iPad/iPhone, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.