Flying yesterday and tomorrow is the theme for the 2020 FAI Young Artists Contest.

Running since 1986, the FAI Young Artists Contest is an international art competition that is open to children from 6 to 17 from all FAI Member countries.

Each year, a different theme is chosen, both to guide the young artists and to reflect the many facets of air sports.

Last year, for example, the theme Flying into the Future inspired winning entries from young artists in the USA, China, Belarus, Finland, Russia and Lithuania.

The second place winner in the 2017 contest in the 14 to 17 year old category was Sky Waters of the USA.

Split into three age categories – Junior (6-9 years old), Intermediate (10-13), and Senior (14-17) – the competition begins with a national selection process in each of the countries taking part.

Each country then submits up to nine winning pictures (three for each age category) to be judged by the FAI International Jury.

Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, together with FAI diplomas, are presented to the young people behind the three best entries in each category.

The 2020 theme

Each generation has learned from those that have come before, adding to what is possible while holding true to the love of flight that is in the heart of all aviators, FAI officials note.

In the 2020 contest, young artists are tasked with creating a work that combines the flights of the past with the dreams of the future.

Rules, guidelines and more are available at FAI.org/YAC.



