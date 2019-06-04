Picture of the Day: Canadian D-Day Dakota returns to the sky

Eric Dumigan submitted the following photo and note: “On June 3, 2019, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum performed the first post-restoration flight on the museum’s D-Day veteran C-47 Dakota RCAF FZ692.”

“With CWHM CEO David Rohrer at the controls and museum pilot Bill Craig in the right seat, the C-47 flew flawlessly. On June 6, the C-47 will lead the museum’s Avro Lancaster and B-25 Mitchell along with several current RCAF aircraft in a fly-past to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Canada’s participation in D-Day.”

