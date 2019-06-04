Pivot head wrenches now available in sets

BONDHUS has introduced set-cases to its line of HexPro Hex and TORX tip pivot head wrenches.

Tools are available in plastic holders that cover a wide variety of Inch, Metric and Torx tip combinations, according to company officials.

These new set combinations in a plastic holder are in addition to a variety of set options available in boxes or clamshell packaging, with or without storage pouches.

They have long handles to provide extra reach, while the pivoting head can be used at any angle, allowing access to fastener heads in hard to reach locations, officials said.

The tools have a matte chrome finish to prevent corrosion, company officials add.