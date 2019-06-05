New training center offers 24/7 simulator recurrency training

LISLE, Ill. — Pilot Proficiency, a new pilot training center providing 24/7 simulator access, has taken delivery of a Frasca RTD simulator and is open for business at its first pilot recurrency training center.

The company offers FAA approved Frasca AATDs (advanced aviation training devices) available 24/7. Pilots can book simulator time by the hour or sign up for a monthly subscription plans for affordable recurrency training, according to company officials.

Pilot Proficiency operates a Frasca RTD (reconfigurable training device), which is an AATD featuring Garmin G1000 Nxi software for a realistic cockpit experience.

The RTD can be configured to fly like the Cessna 172, as well as Cessna and Piper Seminole multi-engine aircraft utilizing conversion kits. The Frasca RTD also features a three channel visual system and enclosure.

Using the RTD, pilots can self-log their simulator experience without an instructor or safety pilot present, according to company officials.

Recent changes to FAR 61.57(c) allow instrument-rated private pilots to log their required approaches, holding procedures, and intercepting and tracking courses in FAA approved simulators to stay current.