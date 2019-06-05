VNY pancake breakfast benefits YMCA

VAN NUYS, California — The sixth annual Van Nuys Airport pancake breakfast raised more than $2,000 for the Mid Valley Family YMCA.

Held June 1, 2019, the “Endless Pancake Breakfast” was hosted at the Van Nuys Airport Fire Station 114. The event featured endless pancakes, activities for the kids, tours of the fire station, and a display of classic cars.

“The annual pancake breakfast is a fun day at the airport for youngsters and families, and the funds raised supports the important work that the YMCA does on behalf of our community’s youth,” said Flora Margheritis, Van Nuys Airport manager.

One of the world’s busiest general aviation airports, VNY had more than 260,000 operations in 2018. More than 200 businesses are located on the 730-acre airport, including four FBOs and numerous aviation service companies.

Annually, the airport contributes approximately $2 billion to the Southern California economy and supports over 10,000 jobs.