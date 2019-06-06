Picture of the Day: Timeless

Larry Snyder submitted the following photo and note: “My airplane, built 43 years after the first powered flight, visits the site of that historic, albeit brief, flight in Kitty Hawk, N.C. Photo taken 71 years after the Ercoupe was built. Aviation seems timeless.”

