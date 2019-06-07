Legendary aircraft designer Burt Rutan to be honored at Oshkosh

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Renowned aircraft designer and aerospace engineer Burt Rutan will be honored at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

Burt Rutan

The 50th consecutive EAA fly-in convention at Oshkosh is set for July 22-28, 2019, at Wittman Regional Airport.

Rutan started two aerospace companies: Rutan Aircraft Factory and Scaled Composites, where he designed and developed 48 different aircraft.

He is a two-time recipient of the Collier Trophy and has also been inducted into the International Air and Space Hall of Fame as well as the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Oshkosh and taking part in EAA AirVenture 2019,” Rutan said. “Since debuting the VariViggen at EAA Oshkosh in 1972, Oshkosh has been an important part of my career and life and I always enjoy interacting with homebuilders, EAA members, and aviation enthusiasts in general.”

From 1972 to 2010, Rutan and his companies unveiled 24 separate research prototypes at the Oshkosh fly-in.

Three of Rutan’s designs, the Defiant, VariEze and VariViggen

Rutan will be featured during the Theater in the Woods evening program on Thursday, July 25, while also joining in other events during the show, such as a Homebuilts in Review session. He also will participate in three additional forums throughout the week.