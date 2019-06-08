The fever and excitement of air racing

Story and Photos by Lisa Bentson
The 2019 Mark Hardin Memorial Air Race at Terrell Municipal Airport (KTRL) in Texas was also an educational experience that brought the fever and excitement of aviation back to the annual Memorial Day weekend event.
Spectators came from the city of Terrell and surrounding area to watch the Sport Air Racing League race, eat decadent food truck culinary wonders, shoot off small rockets, bounce around in a balloon house, shake hands with Smokey Bear, explore municipal emergency vehicles and, without a doubt, explore the pits.
This year, 26 different planes competed in the race. Each was a beauty in its way. But the top race speed of 262.17 mph goes to Race 3, Steve Hammer in his Lancair IV.
