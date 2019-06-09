Picture of the Day: Pitts fly-by

Robbie Culver submitted the following photo and note: “This Pitts fly-by was captured at the 2019 Cavalcade of Planes on June 2, 2019. Every year, the city of Bolingbrook, Illinois, sponsors this event at the Clow International Airport (1C5).”





