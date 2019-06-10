Latest version of SkyView launched for experimentals and LSA

The latest version of Dynon Avionics’ SkyView system software for experimental and light sport aircraft is now available on the Dynon website for download.

The update features the first official release for the Advanced Control Module (ACM). The ACM is a full-featured, plug-n-play digital electrical hub for aircraft equipped with Dynon’s turnkey ADVANCEDPANEL. The latest version of the ACM is now available with electronic circuit breakers, company officials note.

This software update also incorporates improvements to SkyView’s built-in vertical navigation capability to runways and airports, with guidance now displayed as a more intuitive glide slope rather than the previous VSI indications, officials add.

In addition to other improvements and fixes, this release also has fixes for two service bulletins that have recently been issued.

Dynon’s ADVANCEDPANEL

SkyView Service Bulletins

GPS DATE ROLLOVER ISSUE ON EARLY SV-GPS-250 UNITS

The GPS Date Rollover Issue on Early SV-GPS-250 Units bulletin is resolved by installing SkyView 15.4.7 or later, but company officials ask that pilots refer to the service bulletin for complete details about this issue.

SV-GPS-2020 SOFTWARE UPDATE

The SV-GPS-2020 Software Update bulletin update involves early SV-GPS-2020 software and the way those products appear to the FAA’s ADS-B Out 2020 compliance monitoring systems, according to Dynon officials.

These early units output a technical value that the FAA’s systems do not expect to see, and this value is flagged on the reports that pilots receive from FAA.

An update to the SV-GPS-2020 software is contained in SkyView 15.4.7 or later.

However, unlike most other modules, the SV-GPS-2020 must be manually updated after your system software is updated (similar to how the Dynon transponder is updated). Refer to the bulletin for complete details.

Dynon officials add that Version 15.4.7 of the software is not approved for Dynon Certified STC installations.