One part air show, one part car show, one part carnival

A popular aviation event in the San Francisco Bay area is the Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show. This is not really an airshow, more of a celebration of all things wheeled, winged, tracked, and in between.

Imagine a fly-in, blended with a custom car show plus a dash of carnival atmosphere for the younger ones.

It had been three years since I last attended and I was looking forward to the event.

Thousands of folks tied up traffic on the scenic coastal highway on April 28, 2019, to attend the show held at Eddie Andreini Sr. Airfield, formerly known as Half Moon Bay Airport.

A vast array of transportation vehicles were brought in for display and demonstration to the crowds of spectators milling about the airport grounds. An estimated 2,000 vehicles drove, flew, and trailered in to participate.

Alas, a stubborn marine layer hung over this part of the coast, preventing many aircraft, especially warbirds, from arriving. As it turned out, there were more visiting aircraft flown in by attendees than by exhibitors.

The aircraft were arranged on the North end of the airfield. Due to the weather, only a small number of aircraft were on display, warbirds and civilian alike.

By far, the largest plane on display was a C-47 SkyTrain. The C-47 is owned by the Estrella WarBirds Museum of Paso Robles, California, and has been flying regularly since a complete restoration in 2009.

Wartime production of the Yak-9 ran from 1942-47, with total production of 16,769. Beginning in 1996, several airworthy Russian-built replicas have been built, such as this one belonging to the late Eddie Andreini.

Warbird lovers had to settle for three P-51s, a Yak-9, Stinson L-5, a T-34 Mentor trainer, and a Scottish Aviation Bulldog. A Robinson R66 did arrive for an hour’s worth of static display before departing. Late in the schedule, hints of blue sky did allow a few more aircraft to come in, including a Yak-52.

Skydivers from Precision Skydiving pose in from of their jump plane, a C-47.

A team of skydivers from Precision Skydiving suited up and boarded the C-47 as it rumbled to life and carried the team aloft in search of suitable jump conditions, only to return to earth as passengers later on. When the crew replaced the jump door with the standard cargo door, you knew there would be no second attempt.

Apparently six P-51s were gathered at Hollister Airport farther down the coast hoping for better conditions, so the marketed “Mustang Madness” headliner never quite came to fruition.

The P-51D Mustang from the Erickson Aircraft Collection, currently touring with the Liberty Foundation, was on hand offering premium-priced rides.

Steve Croutches brought his very rare P-51H, looking at first like a classic Mustang but then you start noticing some differences. A taller tail, deeper fuselage, and no wing root kink are just a few of the signs that this was a totally new aircraft, delivered too late to see any combat.

Nothing quite as touching as a couple posing on their classic warbird. Steve Coutches poses with his better half before departing the show.

Those hoping for more affordable aircraft rides were disappointed. The low ceiling kept the helicopter rides grounded, but did eventually clear enough for a 1926 Travel Air operated by Coastal Air Tours to land with 90 minutes left in the day.

The 1926 Travel Air draws an appreciative crowd as it makes a late appearance on the static display line.

Instead of airplane rides, the Travel Air ended up bolstering a static display area weakened by departing aircraft.

This restored 1926 Travel Air biplane seats two adult passengers plus the pilot. From 1924–1929, Travel Air produced more aircraft than any other American manufacturer, including more than 1,000 biplanes.

What was surprising to me was the complete absence of any government agency aircraft this year. No military, Civil Air Patrol or law enforcement, not even any flight schools or colleges were represented.

The Scottish Aviation Bulldog trainer first flew in 1971 and is still in service with the Maltese Air Wing. This one served with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

A Cessna 170B found its way through the marine layer to attend the show. More than 5,000 of these aircraft were built from 1948-1956.

A pristine Cessna 180 taxies in at Half Moon Bay. The Skywagon came out in 1953 to address market need for more power and utility.

These young aviators check out the Rotorway Scorpion 1 displayed by the Hiller Aviation Museum. Introduced in 1967, this was the first kit helicopter on the market.

A patriotic R66 Turbine lifts off from Half Moon Bay Airport. First flown in 2007, this was Robinson’s first turbine-powered helicopter.

The T-34 Mentor was a military adaptation of the Bonanza Model 35 design, capable of +10g and -4.5g loads.

A classic Twin Beech D18S taxies out for takeoff after attending the show.

This Twin Beech was also known as the C-45 Expeditor during its military career.

A Glasair Sportsman kitplane departs Half Moon Bay. Introduced in 2003, more than 400 kits of this versatile airplane have been built.

The Stinson L-5 Sentinel was one of two American liaison aircraft in World War II that was purpose-built for military use without a civilian counterpart.

Introduced in 1975, 900 of these Grumman American AA-5A Cheetah aircraft were produced by the time production ceased in 1979.

Stinson L-5G models were modified to carry either a litter patient or light cargo, or a rear seat passenger sitting in the normal position. 115 were built by end of World War II and the contract for 785 others was cancelled.

Jan Johnson positions her Stinson L-5G Sentinel warbird for departure. This aircraft was the subject of a 10-year restoration, completed in 1997.

The Cessna 180 gained recognition as the aircraft chosen by Geraldine Mock, the first woman pilot to successfully fly around the world.

Originally a Soviet primary trainer aircraft, the Yak-52 is stressed to +7 and –5 Gs and often used in international aerobatic competitions.

The 175 was designed to fill a gap between the Cessna 172 and the faster Cessna 182. This early model 175 is distinguished by the straight vertical tail.

This clean looking Cessna 175 climbs out after takeoff. In production from 1958-1962, more than 2,100 were built.

A sharp looking Mooney in the visiting aircraft area. The M20 was the 20th design from Al Mooney, and his most successful. Introduced in 1955, production of the M20 recently resumed.

Local microbreweries and plenty of food trucks and booths were on hand to fuel the crowds. Beside the cars and planes, there were also concerts, monster truck rides, and motocross stunt shows to entertain the folks. This was the 29th year for this show, which helps to fund the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.

Half Moon Bay Airport (KHAF) was recently renamed Eddie Andreini Sr. Airfield and is located right on the coast approximately 20 miles south of San Francisco.