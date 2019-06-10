Picture of the Day: D-Day Squadron over the Hudson River

Susan Loricchio submitted the following photo and note: “C47s and T-6 Texans pay tribute to Liberty, flying the Hudson River, past the Statue of Liberty, as a practice formation flight, a day before beginning their journey to England. To mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the D-Day Squadron met up with other C47s and Dakotas in England, to cross the English Channel, with paratroopers jumping over Normandy, recreating the invasion that freed France, and turned the tide against the Nazis.”

“I was on the west bank of the Hudson River, in Jersey City, directly across from the Freedom Tower, where the World Trade Center once stood, when I saw this amazing formation approaching, and the unmistakable drone of the engines. Music to my ears! I imagine it was music to the ears of those in occupied France, too.”

