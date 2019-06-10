Video: Fun was had by all

The newest video from the folks at FunPlacesToFly.com takes us to North Texas Regional Airport in Sherman/Denison, Texas, on June 8, 2019, when the Cavanaugh Flight Museum brought out some of its beautiful warbirds and offered rides to the general public. Members of EAA Chapter 323 were on hand to assist in the event. “Fun was had by all!” says Smitty Smith of FunPlacestoFly.com.