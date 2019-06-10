General Aviation News

Video: Fun was had by all

by Leave a Comment

The newest video from the folks at FunPlacesToFly.com takes us to North Texas Regional Airport in Sherman/Denison, Texas, on June 8, 2019, when the Cavanaugh Flight Museum brought out some of its beautiful warbirds and offered rides to the general public. Members of EAA Chapter 323 were on hand to assist in the event. “Fun was had by all!” says Smitty Smith of FunPlacestoFly.com

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners