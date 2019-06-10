Volunteers needed for Ryan Field Work Day

Looking for a rewarding way to spend part of Father’s Day weekend?

Help is needed at Ryan Field (2MT1) near West Glacier, Montana.

Several chores need to be done to prepare for summer flying, according to officials with the Recreational Aviation Foundation.

Ryan Field

“Fly or drive in, bring your work gloves and the RAF will provide Saturday lunch,” officials said in a prepared release. “We will work hard, but have fun as well.”

RAF officials ask those who plan to volunteer to let them know them know so they can make sure there’s enough food. Email info@theraf.org or call Director Emeritus Chuck Jarecki at 406-883-2248.

Work at Ryan Field is scheduled for both Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, Father’s Day, June 16.

“We expect to finish the most important tasks Saturday,” RAF officials said. “If you are willing to stay and help Sunday, it’s greatly appreciated.”

If you fly in, be sure to request the 2019 Ryan Field Safety Briefing.