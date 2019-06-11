Picture of the Day: Flying over Squaw Peak

Stu Tracy submitted the following photo and note: “Stu Tracy flying his Cardinal around Squaw Peak, in the North Phoenix Mountain Preserve, on a typically sunny day in the land of (almost) perpetual VFR.”

