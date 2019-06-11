Video: What’s a typical day like working in general aviation?

A short video that’s part of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association video series about careers in the general aviation manufacturing and maintenance industry debunks the myth that careers in GA are repetitive and boring.

“Too often people think of a job in the manufacturing industry as entailing repetitive work requiring little skill with minimal opportunity for professional growth,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “We hope that giving the public a behind-the-scenes look at our member companies and watching talented and enthusiastic industry professionals share their stories will shift people’s perception and inspire them to consider a career in our dynamic industry.”