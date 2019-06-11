WACO Air Museum offers Young Engineers Camp

Does your child constantly ask how and why things work? Do they take things apart just to see what is inside? Do they enjoy building things?

For the first time, the WACO Air Museum in Troy, Ohio, is offering a Young Engineer’s Camp for inquisitive learners entering 3rd to 5th grade.

The camp will be held June 24–26, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. That time will be spent exploring engineering, working on designs, and building many unique projects, according to museum officials.

The museum also offers an Aviation Summer Camp, June 17-21, robotics camps in July, and drone camps in August.

For questions and registration, call 937-335-9226 or go to WACOAirMuseum.org.