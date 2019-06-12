Picture of the Day: Honoring D-Day

John Chvatal of Trinity Aviation Solutions submitted the following photo and note: “On June 6, 2019, Fagen Fighters WWII Museum in Granite Falls, Minnesota, hosted an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.”

Evan Fagen (pilot) and Chris Howard (co-pilot) take off carrying a load of veterans. All told, the Fagens gave rides to eight veterans (four World War II vets, one Korean War vet, two Vietnam War vets, and a Gulf War vet).

“There were a number of warbirds in attendance, including several P-51s, a P-40, a Wildcat, a Stinson L-1, several T-6/SNJs, a T-34, several Stearmans, a PT-26, a PT-22, a Timm N2T-1, and a BT-13 among others. A number of people arrived in GA aircraft too.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.