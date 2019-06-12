Second edition of introductory textbook on composites released

The second edition of “Essentials of Advanced Composite Fabrication & Repair” has been released by ASA.

The book “is the perfect introductory textbook for beginners, yet is also functional for the composite professional,” ASA officials say.

The Second Edition adds an introduction to composite nanomaterials, and expanded chapters on molding methods, adhesive bonding, joining and fastening.

Authors Lou Dorworth, Ginger Gardiner, and Greg Mellema provide updated information on advances in matrix technology and fiber reinforcements, as well as tooling, filament winding, and the various testing and inspection method improvements.

Additional topics include fiber and matrix selection, molding, curing and achieving desired properties, tooling, testing and non-destructive inspection, step-by-step repair instructions and troubleshooting, key environmental, health and safety issues.

The hardcover book is available for $79.95, while the eBook is priced at $69.95. A bundle with both is available for $89.95.