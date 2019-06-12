Sharpen your flying skills at Oshkosh

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Expanded hands-on activities and equipment are coming to the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center in 2019 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

The 67th annual Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in is July 22-28, 2019, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“Using feedback from previous years, our emphasis this year is on a year-round proficiency initiative called EAA Proficiency365, where the lessons learned here can be applied when piloting,” said Radek Wyrzykowski, EAA’s manager of flight proficiency. “We have also improved the quality of scenarios and materials presented, and have built a close integration with the FAA WINGS safety program. It adds up to focused proficiency education for pilots, regardless of their individual experience level.”

Centrally located in the AirVenture grounds’ Four Corners area, the Pilot Proficiency Center this year features:

14 upgraded Advanced Aviation Training Devices by Redbird, with larger displays and faster graphics;

Improved menu of scenarios for VFR and IFR pilots that require solid decision-making processes;

Historic weather data to practice avoidance of VFR flight into IMC conditions;

One-to-one attention by each flight instructor in individual sessions to focus on specific pilot needs.

All scenarios will qualify individually for FAA WINGS credits, as will the center’s TechTalks, both of which will be available year-round following AirVenture.

Pilots who complete a WINGS credit, such as a Tech Talk or flight scenario, during AirVenture at the Pilot Proficiency Center will be eligible for prizes through the WINGS Industry Advisory Committee without having to complete a full WINGS phase, thanks to the support from a foundation created by Paul and Fran Berger.

The Pilot Proficiency Center also welcomes volunteer CFIs to assist pilots during AirVenture. Volunteer benefits are available, based on the number of hours volunteered. More details and application materials are available in the center’s online registration area at EAA.org/PilotProficiency.

The EAA Pilot Proficiency Center at AirVenture is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller, Redbird Flight Simulations, BOSE, and Jeppesen, with support from the National Association of Flight Instructors, Society of Aviation and Flight Educators, National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Cloud Ahoy, Community Aviation, Mindstar Aviation, PilotEdge, and Plane & Pilot magazine.