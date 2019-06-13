Father’s Day flight packages available from Sporty’s

Give Dad the ultimate adventure gift this Father’s Day — the gift of flight through Sporty’s Academy at the Clermont County Airport near Cincinnati, Ohio.

“A pilot experience from Sporty’s is perfect for the person you know who may be considering learning to fly, has always wanted to fly, or for that someone who’s just tough to shop for,” Sporty’s officials said.

Pilot experiences begin at $120 for an Introductory Flight that includes 30 minutes at the controls of a Cessna Skyhawk and a full hour with a Sporty’s Certified Flight Instructor.

The Cessna 172S.

All of Sporty’s flight experiences include a host of souvenir items from the day’s events, including a personal logbook with the flight officially logged, as well as a first flight certificate and plenty of photo opportunities, Sporty’s officials note.

The flight package gives dad something to open. It also includes all of the information needed to redeem, which can be done year round.