Museum of Flight free for dads on Father’s Day

SEATTLE — Admission is free for all dads accompanied by their kids (of any age) on Father’s Day, June 16, 2019, at the Museum of Flight.

The major additions to the Museum since last Father’s Day include the Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibition (open until Sept. 2) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park with its centerpiece B-52. Admission to Destination Moon is $10.

The Weekend Family Workshops will offer activities the family can share with dad.