General Aviation News

Museum of Flight free for dads on Father’s Day

by Leave a Comment

SEATTLE — Admission is free for all dads accompanied by their kids (of any age) on Father’s Day, June 16, 2019, at the Museum of Flight.

The major additions to the Museum since last Father’s Day include the Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibition (open until Sept. 2) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park with its centerpiece B-52. Admission to Destination Moon is $10.

The Weekend Family Workshops will offer activities the family can share with dad.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners