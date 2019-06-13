Picture of the Day: Swift sunset

Jim Roberts submitted the following photo and note: “Out for an evening flight with my hangar mate in his 1946 Globe GC-1B Swift.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.