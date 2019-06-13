Video: D-Day paratroopers

Aviation101.com posted a new video to YouTube documenting the D-Day Squadron paratrooper demonstration at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s fly-in May 10-11, 2019, in Frederick, Maryland.
The video includes archival footage from D-Day on June 6, 1944. Between that and the music, it’s an emotional nine minutes — but worth every second. Check it out below or here.
