General Aviation News

Video: D-Day paratroopers

by Leave a Comment

Aviation101.com posted a new video to YouTube documenting the D-Day Squadron paratrooper demonstration at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s fly-in May 10-11, 2019, in Frederick, Maryland.

The video includes archival footage from D-Day on June 6, 1944. Between that and the music, it’s an emotional nine minutes — but worth every second. Check it out below or here.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners