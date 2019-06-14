New muffler replacements available for Skyhawks and Cardinals

Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. (AWI) has been granted a PMA by the FAA allowing the company to sell new replacement mufflers and shrouds for popular models of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk and Cardinal.

The replacement muffler for the Cardinal.

The PMA covers the 172 (s/n 17256513 and up), the 172R, 172S, and the 177 Cardinal. New muffler shrouds and exhaust stacks are also available.

For a complete list of parts numbers and models affected, go to AWI-AMI.com.

A muffler shroud.

All AWI mufflers, shrouds, and exhaust stacks are constructed from 321 stainless steel material and all of the fabricating is done in the United States. Data tags accompany each part, specifying the company that manufactured the unit, its PMA number, installation eligibility, and the serial number of the part. The FAA certified replacements can be installed by any A&P mechanic.

Each component comes with a 12 month, unlimited hours warranty against workmanship defects.