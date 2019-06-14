Your summer photos could be a winner

It’s summer, the kids are out of school, and it’s vacation time for many of us.

It’s also a great time to think about the Recreational Aviation Foundation‘s Fall Photo Contest.

“We invite you and your family to keep the RAF photo contest in mind as you enjoy outdoor activities with your airplane,” RAF officials said.

One of the winners in 2018: Ronald Apfelbaum, Hidden Splendor Airstrip, Green River, Utah.

The contest will run in October and will again feature several categories, including an 18-and-under youth category.

“We will be looking for high quality, high resolution .jpg or .png images that illustrate the RAF mission,” officials explained. “Each regional winner will receive a set of cards and envelopes featuring their photo.

Entry details will be released in fall.