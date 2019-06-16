Picture of the Day: My first solo in the R-22

Lindsay Petre submitted the following photo and note: “After many, many months of struggle and weeks of weather delays, it was finally a perfect day for my first solo in the Robinson R-22. Photo is by my CFI Mike DeMarchi.”

