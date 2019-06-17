KISM provides $190M annual economic impact

The Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) has an annual total economic impact of more than $190 million, according to a Florida DOT study.

The 2019 Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study reports an annual total economic impact of $190,943,000, which is an increase of $81.8 million from findings in a similar report published in 2013.

Aerial view of the Kissimmee Gateway Airport. (Phot courtesy Wikipedia)

The study also highlighted Kissimmee Gateway Airport is home to 1,576 employees with a total annual payroll of $62.2 million, which is an increase of 444 jobs and $28.6 million in payroll since the 2013 report.

Additionally, the study provided insights to direct on-airport activity impacts totaling $77.8 million annually, which accounts for aviation services, tenant activity, visitor spending, and the activity of aviation-reliant businesses.

According to officials, the study reaffirms the city’s belief the aviation industry offers significant opportunities, which is why it launched its Aerospace Advancement Initiative (AAI) in April 2018. The initiative offers incentive packages to position the airport in a more competitive manner by encouraging investors to locate onsite or nearby, officials explained. The city’s goal is to grow the airport into one of the region’s “premier workforce hubs,” officials add.