US Sport Planes expands

US Sport Planes, the U.S. importer for Jabiru Aircraft, has expanded its facilities at Denton Enterprise Airport (KDTO) in Texas.

The expansion includes more office area and increased hangar space, company officials report.

“With the continuing demand for new and used aircraft in the Light Sport and four-place market, we’ve needed more room,” said Scott Severen, president of US Sport Planes. “Having more hangar space to show some of the used Jabirus we broker, along with new aircraft, in one location gives our customers the opportunity to really compare the aircraft and choose the perfect Jabiru for their needs.”

US Sport Planes promotes “All Things Jabiru,” offering new and used aircraft sales, maintenance and repair services, and flight training and pilot transitions in a Jabiru LSA.

