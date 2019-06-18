New CEO for airshow foundation

The International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) Foundation has named Michael Kaufman as its executive director/CEO.

He assumes his new position July 15, 2019.

Michael Kaufman

Kaufman joins the ICAS Foundation following three decades with the Boy Scouts of America.

“In his new role with the ICAS Foundation, Kaufman will expand programming, nurture STEM and other educational initiatives, spearhead development efforts, foster relationships with air show professionals and other key constituencies, and provide strategic direction to the foundation,” ICAS officials said.

“Mike has a demonstrated passion for air shows and the aviation industry,” said Judy Willey, chair of the ICAS Foundation Board of Directors. “He developed a strong reputation within our industry when he ran the Boston-Portsmouth Air Show from 2010 through 2012 while CEO of the Boy Scouts for New Hampshire. We couldn’t ask for a better addition to the team, and we are excited about the foundation’s future under Mike’s guidance.”

“Mike comes to us at a critical juncture in the evolution of the air show business and the organizations that represent it,” added ICAS President John Cudahy. “He brings invaluable experience, perspective and energy to our shared effort to improve and further professionalize the air show industry.”

According to foundation officials, Kaufman has led many campaigns nationwide that raised millions of dollars. In his tenure with the Boy Scouts of America, Kaufman produced many development activities, including the Boston-Portsmouth Air Show and the New Hampshire Moose Parade.